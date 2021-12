Ethnic diversity at ViacomCBS’ U.S. operations nosed up to 37.7% from 36.2% over the past year and, at the VP level or higher, moved to 27.7% from 24.9%, according to the company’s second DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) report since Viacom and CBS merged in late 2019. Among growth at the VP+ levels, Black representation increased from 7.5% to 8.6% and Asian representation from 8.3% to 9.3% according to workforce demographics data as of July 31, 2021 published today on the company’s website, compared with a year earlier tally. It wasn’t in theses stats but CBS commitments beginning in the 2021-2022 broadcast season were for 40%...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO