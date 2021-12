The New Orleans City Council is currently considering several changes to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s proposed 2022 city budget before approving a final version next week. According to interviews and statements from several council offices, council members are preparing to consider millions in additional spending in some areas of the budget. That includes new spending to relocate residents of Gordon Plaza, create an “Office of Night Time Economy,” add crime cameras, fund domestic violence programs in the District Attorney’s Office and increase funding to provide legal representation for residents facing evictions.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO