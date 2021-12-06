Press Release: Senator Brown Begins Weekly Fast for D.C. Statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today that the Committee on Oversight and Reform (COR) will mark up her District of Columbia Courts Vacancy Reduction Act on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. The bill would allow judicial appointments to the local District of Columbia courts to take effect after a 30-day congressional review period, unless a joint resolution disapproving an appointment is enacted into law during that period. Currently, nominees to the local D.C. courts require Senate confirmation. The bill would make the congressional review process for appointments the same as the one currently used for legislation passed by the D.C. Council. The markup, which was rescheduled due to reasons unrelated to the bill, can be viewed on COR’s website.

