Washington, DC

Press Release: Senator Brown Begins Weekly Fast for D.C. Statehood

By Press Release
 2 days ago

(Washington, D.C.)—United States Senator Michael D. Brown (D-D.C.) today began a fast every Monday for D.C. statehood in solidarity with human and civil rights activist Joe Madison, the host of the show Urban View on SiriusXM Radio. Last month, Madison began a hunger strike for voting rights and has subsisted on...

thedcline.org

Press Release: Norton, Van Hollen, Carper, Maloney, Brown Send Letter Calling for D.C. Mayor to be Given Control Over D.C. National Guard in Final National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Senator Tom Carper (D-DE), Representative Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), and Representative Anthony Brown (D-MD) sent a letter urging the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to give the District of Columbia mayor control over the D.C. National Guard in the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (NDAA). The governors of states and territories control their National Guards, while the president controls the D.C. National Guard.
Press Release: Norton Announces Markup of Her D.C. Courts Vacancy Reduction Act, Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today that the Committee on Oversight and Reform (COR) will mark up her District of Columbia Courts Vacancy Reduction Act on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. The bill would allow judicial appointments to the local District of Columbia courts to take effect after a 30-day congressional review period, unless a joint resolution disapproving an appointment is enacted into law during that period. Currently, nominees to the local D.C. courts require Senate confirmation. The bill would make the congressional review process for appointments the same as the one currently used for legislation passed by the D.C. Council. The markup, which was rescheduled due to reasons unrelated to the bill, can be viewed on COR’s website.
Press Release: Norton to Introduce Legislation to Repeal Government Accountability Office's Authority Over D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that she will introduce a bill this week to repeal the authority of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the District of Columbia. GAO, a federal agency that conducts investigations and audits for Congress, has the same authority over D.C. that is has over federal agencies. GAO’s authorizing statute defines D.C. as a federal agency. In addition, GAO’s authorizing statute and the D.C. Home Rule Act require GAO to engage in specific types of oversight of D.C.
Press Release: Norton Honors Leahy on Retirement

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released a statement today upon learning that Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) will not seek reelection. Leahy is the longest-serving senator still in office and a strong supporter of statehood and full home rule for the District of Columbia. “I regret that Senator...
Washington, DC
Press Release: Norton Introduces Resolution Honoring D.C. Veterans, Who Served Their Nation Despite Being Denied Voting Representation in Congress and Full Home Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today introduced her annual Veterans Day resolution honoring the more than 30,000 D.C. veterans and their families, who served their country without voting representation in Congress or complete home rule. The resolution condemns the denial of voting rights in Congress and full home rule for D.C. veterans and their families and calls for statehood for the District to make D.C. veterans and other residents equal.
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Exempt D.C. Courts, CSOSA, PDS From Federal Government Shutdowns

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced a bill to exempt from federal government shutdowns agencies that have jurisdiction only over District of Columbia matters but are exclusively funded by the federal government and not under the District’s control. Norton emphasized that these agencies are essentially D.C. agencies that have nothing to do with federal issues or congressional shutdown matters. They provide critical criminal and civil justice services to the District and should continue to function during a federal government shutdown to protect the safety and well-being of D.C. residents.
Press Release: Ahead of Tomorrow's D.C. Council Hearing on Recreational Marijuana Commercialization, Norton Says She is Closer Than Ever to Getting Rider Removed from D.C. Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Ahead of the Council of the District of Columbia’s hearing tomorrow on legislation to commercialize recreational marijuana, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said she is closer than ever to removing the rider from the D.C. Appropriations bill that prohibits the District from spending local funds on commercialization of recreational marijuana. Norton was successful in getting the rider removed from the pending House and Senate versions of the fiscal year (FY) 2022 D.C. Appropriations bill, though President Biden’s FY 22 budget proposed maintaining it.
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Repeal Unnecessary Federal Law on D.C. Bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced the District of Columbia Bridges Home Rule Act, which would repeal a redundant 1997 federal law that makes it a crime for a person in the District of Columbia to obstruct any bridge connecting D.C. and Virginia. The District already had, and continues to have, its own local law prohibiting obstructing a bridge in the District. There is no federal law that prohibits a person in Virginia from obstructing such a bridge or a person in any state from obstructing a bridge connecting two states.
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Make D.C. Eligible for Two Transportation Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today introduced the District of Columbia Transportation Funding Equality Act, which would make D.C. eligible for two federal transportation programs in the same manner that states are currently eligible. The bill would treat D.C. as a state in the High-Density States Formula for certain grants from the Mass Transit Account of the Highway Trust Fund and for the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities program. D.C. is not eligible for the former and is treated as a territory for the latter.
Press Release: Norton Commission Accepting Applications for Upcoming Vacancy on the U.S. District Court for D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that her Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission (Commission) is accepting applications for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, whom Norton recommended to President Clinton, will take senior status upon the confirmation of her successor, creating an upcoming vacancy.
Press Release: Norton Sends Letter to Democrats Asking for Support for Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter to House Democrats asking for their support in her run for chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) in the 118th Congress and outlining her priorities for the committee. Norton is the most senior member of T&I after retiring Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR), chair of its largest subcommittee, the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, and has served on all of its subcommittees.
Press Release: Norton Provision Will Keep D.C. Government Open if Federal Government Shuts Down Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the possibility of a federal government shutdown on Friday, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reminded District of Columbia residents that a provision she got included in the fiscal year (FY) 2021 D.C. Appropriations bill exempts the D.C. government from a federal government shutdown in the current fiscal year (FY 2022). Norton has gotten the D.C. government exempted from federal government shutdowns each year since FY 2015.
Press Release: D.C. Voting During COVID: Confusion, Frustration, and Unprecedented Challenges

Auditor’s report says improvements needed to improve mail-in voting, registration, and communication with voters. November 16, 2021 (WASHINGTON) The D.C. Board of Elections (DCBOE) was able to rectify many of the issues of the primary election during the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully conduct a largely by-mail general election in November 2020, but significant challenges and areas for improvement remain in the District’s overall election processes, according to a new report by the D.C. Auditor.
Press Release: Norton Pleased Compromise Has Been Reached Between Howard University Protestors, Administration

Norton requested a meeting to facilitate an agreement between the university and protesters. WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today congratulated the Howard University administration and the student protestors on reaching an agreement. Last week, Norton requested a meeting with Wayne Frederick, president of the prestigious historically Black university located in the District of Columbia. Norton was also seeking a meeting with student protest leaders to discuss their concerns. The protest, during which students, alumni, housing activists and celebrities slept outdoors in tents to bring attention to the issue, lasted 34 days.
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

