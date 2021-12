The sentencing is in for Jason Spezza: He will be suspended six games for his knee to the head on Neal Pionk. Spezza will be appealing the decision. In its video explainer, the league cites the “reckless and retaliatory” nature of the hit, the targeting of the head on a vulnerable player, and the fact that Pionk was injured on the play (Pionk took six shifts after the hit but was placed in concussion protocol earlier today).

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO