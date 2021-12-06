ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday: Deuteronomy in Jeremiah

By Sabbath School Lesson
ssnet.org
 2 days ago

Over and over in Deuteronomy, Moses stressed how their existence in the land of Canaan was conditional, and that if they disobeyed, they would not remain in the place that God had chosen for them. Look at the particular warning in Jeremiah 7:4, the implication being that, yes, this was God’s...

ssnet.org

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
ssnet.org

Friday: Further Thought ~ Remember, Do Not Forget

It was God’s purpose that as the children of after generations should ask the meaning of the glorious arch which spans the heavens, their parents should repeat the story of the Flood, and tell them that the Most High had bended the bow and placed it in the clouds as an assurance that the waters should never again overflow the earth. Thus from generation to generation it would testify of divine love to man and would strengthen his confidence in God.” — Ellen G. White, Patriarchs and Prophets, pages 106, 107.
ssnet.org

Sunday: The Book of the Law

Scholars have long concluded that the “Book of the Law” (2 Kings 22:8) was Deuteronomy, which apparently had been lost to the people for many years. “Josiah was deeply stirred as he heard read for the first time the exhortations and warnings recorded in this ancient manuscript. Never before had he realized so fully the plainness with which God had set before Israel ‘life and death, blessing and cursing’ (Deuteronomy 30:19) … The book abounded in assurances of God’s willingness to save to the uttermost those who should place their trust fully in Him. As He had wrought in their deliverance from Egyptian bondage, so would He work mightily in establishing them in the Land of Promise and in placing them at the head of the nations of earth.” — Ellen G. White, Prophets and Kings, p. 393.
ssnet.org

Monday: The Heaven of Heavens

Especially clear in Nehemiah 9 is the theme of God as the Creator and who alone should be worshiped. He made everything, even “the heaven of heavens, with all their host” (Nehemiah 9:6). In fact, Nehemiah 9:3 says that he “read from the Book of the Law,” most likely, as in the time of Josiah, the book of Deuteronomy, which explains why a few verses later the Levites, amid their praise and worship of God, used this phrase “heaven of heavens,” which came directly from Deuteronomy.
ssnet.org

Wednesday: What Does the Lord Require?

Bible scholars have seen in these verses in Micah what is known as a “covenant lawsuit” in which the Lord “sues” or brings a case against His people for violation of the covenant. In this case, Micah says that the Lord “has a complaint against His people” (Micah 6:2), in which the word “complaint” (riv) can mean a legal dispute. That is, the Lord was bringing a legal case against them, imagery that implies the legal (besides the relational) aspect of the covenant. This shouldn’t be surprising because, after all, central to the covenant was law.
Corydon Democrat

A prayer for all believers, part two

Background text: John 17:6-19 Devotional text: John 17:20-26 Today’s column is a continuation of last week’s from the gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that both background text and devotional text are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
ssnet.org

Thursday: Daniel’s Prayer

As Deuteronomy had said, they were driven from the land. because they didn’t obey, exactly what Moses (Deuteronomy 31:29) had been told would happen. How tragic, too, that instead of the nations around them saying, “Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people” (Deuteronomy 4:6), Israel became a “reproach” (Daniel 9:16) to those same nations.
Belief.Net

6 Encouraging Scriptures For Husbands

Being in a marriage is hard work, and prayer is a vital part of a successful marriage. By making prayer a priority in your marriage, you’re inviting Christ into your union to shape and mold one another’s character as He desires. You can bring positivity and spiritual nourishment into your husband’s life through prayer and scripture. A Christian wife has to pray for her husband’s integrity, strengths, weaknesses, and spiritual walk for every aspect of his life. A wife also has to encourage and uplift her husband. Reading encouraging scriptures can help your husband through a rough day and encourage him to press on.
Desiring God

God’s Plan When Our Plans Fail

God can prevent every trial from entering our lives. He can. And he doesn’t. Why not? That’s the question every believer must eventually answer, especially if you believe God is all-powerful. If God is all-powerful, why does he allow trials into our lives? Why does he let the car break down in the middle of nowhere?
donaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Be encourage in the Lord, do not give up!

“Do you not know? Have you not heard? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
highplainsobserver.com

God Shaped You For Service

“God has made us what we are. In Christ Jesus, God made us to do good works, which God planned in advance for us to live our lives doing.”. God shaped you to serve him. The Bible says, “God has made us what we are. In Christ Jesus, God made us to do good works, which God planned in advance for us to live our lives doing” (Ephesians 2:10 NCV).
Belief.Net

A Prayer for Financial Help From God

We’ve all been there. The moment where you cross your fingers and pray that the bills won’t bounce. Perhaps you’ve been faced with unemployment and you have no earthly idea how you’ll be able to make next month’s rent payment. Or maybe you’re working two jobs and still can’t seem to get ahead. Financial issues can be extremely stressful and effect so many different aspects of life – both physically and emotionally.
outreachmagazine.com

What Happens When People Engage With the Bible?

Encouraging findings from the latest State of the Bible research from the American Bible Society. The American Bible Society recently released a very robust report on their findings from a large research project on the “State of the Bible.” Over 3,300 adults were surveyed and the findings are presented in a 200-page e-book. You can download here. The research reveals some troubling and concerning trends, which I will share in an upcoming post, but the research also provides many reasons to be encouraged—both as a ministry leader and as a Christian who reads the Scripture.
Belief.Net

5 Bible Verses to Heal a Broken Marriage

All marriages face problems at some point. In human relationships, we face disagreements and sin. When you’re struggling with a troubled marriage, you wonder where you can find hope. The Bible offers scriptures on restoring broken marriages with the work of the Holy Spirit. When you feel tensions arise, let God speak to your heart through these scriptures.
stjpc.org

Pastor’s Corner

Today, the second Sunday of Advent, we focus on John the Baptist, one of the great prophets in the story of salvation. He prepared the people to receive Jesus by asking them to repent. John the Baptist proclaimed and called for attention when he said: “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” Every mountain and hill shall be made low. John the Baptist talked about road repair. Compared to other countries, we have good roads, good highways. We can drive for long distances easily. And We can see far away. However, when we go down into the valley, we don’t see the other side. Because the valley and mountains block our view. That is why John the Baptist asks us to clean the way, to remove all the obstacles and make low the mountain in order to see the Lord who is coming.
ssnet.org

Do we Still Need the Gift or Prophecy to Remind us?

“And it shall come to pass afterward That I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh; Your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, Your old men shall dream dreams, Your young men shall see visions. And also on My menservants and on My maidservants I will pour out My Spirit in those days. “And I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke. The sun shall be turned into darkness,” Joel 2:28-31 NKJV.
facts.net

Types of Angels

There are many types of angels, but first and foremost, they are God’s messengers. They come down from Heaven to protect His creations and guide us towards the right path. They are known to handle various tasks from God such as sending messages to humanity and guiding us through every decision. What most people don’t know, however, is that the angels in heaven follow an angelic hierarchy regarding these tasks that God gives them. They have an organized structure, according to Christian theology, which are only assigned to them by God. There is even a difference between biblically accurate angels and the ones we see in cartoons or paintings. In fact, an accurate angel is far from a beautiful human with blonde hair and porcelain skin.
Laurinburg Exchange

A God that never changes

At this time after Thanksgiving, what an assuring word this morning. It’s one that we can take to the bank and cash it in. In an ever-changing world, what a comfort to know that there is a never-changing God; how about that? In a world where nothing stays the same and I mean nothing, what a peace of mind this morning to know that God never changes; never has and never will. He is the one stable person in the world today; I’m glad I know Him and some of you agree.
