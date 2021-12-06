Tuesday: Deuteronomy in Jeremiah

Today, the second Sunday of Advent, we focus on John the Baptist, one of the great prophets in the story of salvation. He prepared the people to receive Jesus by asking them to repent. John the Baptist proclaimed and called for attention when he said: “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” Every mountain and hill shall be made low. John the Baptist talked about road repair. Compared to other countries, we have good roads, good highways. We can drive for long distances easily. And We can see far away. However, when we go down into the valley, we don’t see the other side. Because the valley and mountains block our view. That is why John the Baptist asks us to clean the way, to remove all the obstacles and make low the mountain in order to see the Lord who is coming.

