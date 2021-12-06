Lady Aggies dominate in home opener for first win of the season

Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Varsity Girls Basketball team competed at Edmund Burke Academy's first annual Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday, November 22nd and Tuesday, November 23rd. RTCA took on Briarwood Academy but came up short 20-29. RTCA was down 23-9 going into the fourth quarter. The girls fought hard to battle back and got the score within five points with only a minute left in the game but had to keep fouling to keep the game going. Ultimately, they lost to Briarwood due to free throws late in the game. Sophomore Ansley Akins also scored six points and Emmie Davis had nine rebounds for the Lady Crusaders. "I am very proud of the girls' effort during this game. Briarwood was a top 5 team from last year with several returning players. They were bigger than us which allowed them to be better on the boards. We have to simply stop making easy turnovers and rebound better. We are still a young team and will continue to improve each game," states Head Coach Jacob Wilkinson.

