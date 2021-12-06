ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lady Aggies dominate in home opener for first win of the season

By David Horton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina A&T women's basketball team (1-6) got their first victory on Saturday afternoon at Corbett Sports Center in an 86-46 smashing of former MEAC rival, the South Carolina State Bulldogs. After a tough slate of six straight road games, including a clash with the No. 1 team...

