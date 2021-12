There’s plenty of change at St Helens with a number of new signings settling in as key fixtures of the team who won the three-peat move on to pastures new. Of those new signings, few were as exciting as the arrival of former NRL Champion Will Hopoate. The versatile back who enjoyed spells at Manly, where he won the NRL, Paramatta and Canterbury was the only new signing to be awarded with a squad number inside the first 13. He takes on the number three jersey most recently worn by Sydney bound Kevin Naiqama who ended his time at St Helens with a third Super League title, a brace of Grand Final tries and the Harry Sunderland Award.

