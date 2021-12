Leigh Centurions head coach Adrian Lam has been linked with a shock move to the NRL for the 2023 season. That’s according to the Australian journalist The Mole at the World Wide of Sports, who has stated that the former Wigan Warriors boss is apparently being lined up to join Wayne Bennett’s coaching staff for the Dolphins’ debut season in 2023 with a view to taking the reins permanently when Bennett hangs up his clipboard for good.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO