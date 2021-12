Luke Gale astonished the rugby league world when he left home town club Leeds to take on a new challenge at Hull FC despite having a year left on his contract at Headingley. The 2017 Man of Steel made the move to the MKM Stadium at the start of November with his arrival announced just hours after it was revealed that Hull FC legend Marc Sneyd was returning to Salford. The switch raised a few eyebrows with many expecting Gale to line up alongside Aidan Sezer at Headingley in 2022 with Blake Austin providing cover across a number of positions.

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO