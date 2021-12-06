ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers put leading WR Keenan Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 1 day ago

Los Angeles Chargers leading receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in doubt. Allen was one of 11 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by NFL teams on Monday. All of the moves were...

abcnews.go.com

