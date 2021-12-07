ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Larger-Than-Life Magic Of Lights Is Coming To Missouri This Winter

By Beth Price-Williams
 2 days ago

Wintertime is all about magical moments – from the warmth and excitement of the Christmas season to the thrills that await after a fresh snowfall. Even if your winter calendar is already jam-packed with fun, carve out a bit of time for a visit to Magic of Lights in Missouri. The spectacular Christmas light display is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5ZOj_0dFl0DOU00
Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City transforms into a Christmas wonderland with the arrival of Magic of Lights, which runs through Christmas Eve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgQ5Q_0dFl0DOU00
Boasting more than one million twinkling lights, Magic of Lights welcomes holiday revelers to drive through the stadium on a one-of-a-kind Christmas adventure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRqMm_0dFl0DOU00
Turn off your headlights as you meander along the one-mile route, under shimmering light tunnels and past sparkling candy canes and angels playing horns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yzr0_0dFl0DOU00
Marvel at such brand new displays as the Big Foot Monster Trucks and a Prehistoric Christmas. The show also features the classics – Toyland and the 12 Days of Christmas, for example. Tune your radio to the designated station for the perfect holiday soundtrack.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXlf3_0dFl0DOU00
One of the highlights of Magic of Lights, the Mega Tree features 40 feet of twinkling lights that dance to some of the season’s favorites carols.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HS2wY_0dFl0DOU00
After you’ve made it through the Christmas light display, get out and stretch your legs at the Holiday Village. Go ice skating; sip a cup of hot chocolate, or indulge in a few holiday goodies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vf31O_0dFl0DOU00
Tickets can be purchased in advance online or when you arrive at the stadium. You'll receive a small discount if you order online.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzZ7t_0dFl0DOU00
If you opt to purchase your tickets online, you can also buy additional merchandise, such as Santa hats, to add a bit of pizzazz to your Christmas adventure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY5C7_0dFl0DOU00
Stop by the official website of Magic of Lights for more information and to buy tickets. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to Magic of Lights in Missouri? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! Still up for some more holiday fun? Check out some or all of these 11 Christmas light displays in Missouri for a magical experience.

