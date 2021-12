Veteran Labour MP Margaret Hodge has announced she will not stand at the next general election, calling the decision a “tough” one to make. In a video message, sent to her local Labour Party in Barking, the former cabinet minister said she had “loved the job” but that after 27 years, she will be “standing down from Parliament”.Giving a nod to her colleagues, she continued: “I wanted to thank you all for the warmth, the friendship, the support and the love you have shown me down the years.“We have done fantastic things together.”The 77-year-old was elected as Barking and Dagenham’s...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO