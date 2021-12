The Buda City Council denied an ordinance Dec. 7 to change the zoning of a 2.89-acre plot of land on the corner of FM 967 and Arveda Lane from form district 4H to planned development for Buda Bend Townhomes, a new development by Origo Works. The proposed development would feature 26 units, and, though labeled townhomes, they would be sold as condominiums and a homeowners association would be established.

