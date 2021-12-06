Kingston to keep considering Inner Harbour options

The Centre Region Council of Governments is expected to vote next week on one of five options to finally move forward with plans for the Whitehall Road Regional Park. Planning and restructuring for the regional park has been in the works for more than a decade. The 100-acre park, located between state Route 45 and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township, went through its original master planning process in 2009 and was updated in 2013. As of March, the park was expected to contain two artificial turf multipurpose fields with LED lights, two grass multipurpose fields, an all-ability and universally accessible playground, parking, a walking path, restrooms and an all-season pavilion. The options most recently presented, though, do not include the pavilion.

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO