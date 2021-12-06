ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kingston to keep considering Inner Harbour options

By Elliot Ferguson
kingstonthisweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON — The city is still considering participating in the federal government’s cleanup of the Inner Harbour, but it is not yet ready to commit, according to a motion to be put before councillors Tuesday night. City council is to be asked to allow staff to keep looking for...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston to provide building space for new Indigenous language centre

KINGSTON — The city is to provide a municipal-owned building for $1 a year rent to house a new Indigenous languages centre, according to a plan to be considered by city council Tuesday night. The not-for-profit Kingston Indigenous Languages Nest is to be provided access to the building at 610...
POLITICS
Centre Daily

What’s next for Whitehall Road Regional Park? COG to consider funding options

The Centre Region Council of Governments is expected to vote next week on one of five options to finally move forward with plans for the Whitehall Road Regional Park. Planning and restructuring for the regional park has been in the works for more than a decade. The 100-acre park, located between state Route 45 and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township, went through its original master planning process in 2009 and was updated in 2013. As of March, the park was expected to contain two artificial turf multipurpose fields with LED lights, two grass multipurpose fields, an all-ability and universally accessible playground, parking, a walking path, restrooms and an all-season pavilion. The options most recently presented, though, do not include the pavilion.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
my40.tv

City leaders consider other options after Ramada Inn shelter plans paused

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city staff announced on Friday that they are not moving forward with plans for the Ramada Inn emergency shelter. “A lot of the feedback that we’ve received from the community and from our funding partners, as well, is that a more robust planning process was really needed,” said Nikki Reid, community and economic development director for the City of Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingston#Pollution#Infrastructure#City Council#Transport Canada
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle ISD adds more rezoning options to consider Monday

In a meeting on Monday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees will consider five options for new elementary school zoning districts. The rezoning is needed ahead of the opening of the district’s third elementary school, which will be located in Canyon Falls. The district broke ground on it in June, and it is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Currently, Argyle ISD elementary students who live in Harvest and Canyon Falls attend Argyle West Elementary, and the rest of Argyle ISD elementary students go to Hilltop Elementary.
ARGYLE, TX
kingstonthisweek.com

SDG OPP requests $19K for new defibrillators

With SDG council budget discussions already substantially complete, the request from the SDG OPP for new defibrillators for its patrol cars came a little late, but should still be addressed. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. SDG OPP detachment commander...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Itemlive.com

Lynn can do a better job regulating utility-siting requests

With its tercentenary sign encapsulating three centuries of Lynn history and the stone fountain dedicated to animal lover George T. Angell by the “schoolchildren of Lynn,” the traffic island at The post Lynn can do a better job regulating utility-siting requests appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
CBS New York

Temporary Electricity Finally Installed At Port Chester Restaurant 3 Months After Ida Damage

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Help finally arrived in Port Chester on Friday after CBS2’s story about businesses that were still without power three months after flooding from Ida. Crews from Con Edison were outside Telly’s Taverna restaurant working on temporary electricity. Businesses along North Main Street were caught in the red tape between Con Ed and the Department of Transportation over cutting up the street to make repairs. Telly’s owner told CBS2 that Con Ed agreed to arrange temporary power until the conflict is resolved.
PORT CHESTER, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Nine Cornwall employees no longer employed over vaccine policy

Following the adoption of a COVID-19 vaccine policy earlier this year — which required city workers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 — a total of nine municipal employees are no longer working for the City of Cornwall. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet,...
HEALTH
kingstonthisweek.com

Local rise in hospitalization from COVID-19 inconsistent with rest of Ontario

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is seeing a rise in hospitalizations, intensive care unit occupancy and deaths from COVID-19 that is inconsistent with trends seen across the province. In a media call on Wednesday, local public health medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said hospitals across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandy Post

Clackamas County submits $189M courthouse construction plan

Oregon Judicial Department will finalize funding request for submission to state legislators in JanuaryA report detailing Clackamas County's unique proposal for continuing development on a new courthouse was submitted this week to the Oregon Judicial Department for final review before it is presented to the Oregon Legislature in January 2022. OJD and county staff jointly drafted the report at the state's request, intending to clarify a proposed method for operating and maintaining a courthouse intended to serve a county population that has grown over eight times since the current facility was built. The Board of County Commissioners on May 5...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WDIO-TV

Pedestrian option considered for Blatnik Bridge

Transportation leaders are considering whether a reconstructed Blatnik Bridge should include room for pedestrians, as well as which road the bridge should connect to on the Superior side. Reconstruction of the 1961 bridge, which carries I-535 and U.S. Highway 53, is scheduled to begin in 2028 with a completion by...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Do Water Towers Work?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities ask homeowners to conserve water, it’s bringing up questions about how we get our water in the first place. Tom from St. Cloud and Nancy from Edina asked this Good Question: How do water towers work? “Water towers have two primary purposes, one is for pressure,” said Jon Eaton, superintendent of utilities for the City of Eagan. “The second thing we do is primarily for storage and fire protection.” Pumps lift the water to create the pressure people feel in their homes. Due to the elevation, gravity pushes the water down. The extra storage also allows for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kingstonthisweek.com

Oglaza to issue additional public health measures later this week

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza will be issuing a letter of instruction later this week which will lay out additional public health measures intended to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases locally. Story continues below. This advertisement has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kingstonthisweek.com

SDG council could choose to tax less in 2022

Looking at the numbers posted in draft 2022 budget for the United Counties of SDG, there is an opportunity for a rare occurrence. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Council could still, prior to the day it plans on finalizing the 2022 budget...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy