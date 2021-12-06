ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington

By KIMBERLY CAUVEL @Kimberly_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago
Two men have been arrested after allegedly holding a third man hostage and threatening to kill him.

Burlington police officers responded about 9 p.m. Sunday to a local business where employees said a man passed them a note stating he was being held against his will and describing a vehicle involved.

Soon after, police received a call from Fred Meyer reporting a similar story. A man in the store told employees he was being held captive by men with a gun, who were parked outside the store and were trying to force him to steal.

Officers located the vehicle described and detained a 42-year-old Blaine man inside the vehicle.

Inside Fred Meyer, police found the man who reported being held captive.

The 34-year-old Bellingham man told police he had recently had a property dispute with a 33-year-old Bellingham man. About 7 p.m. Sunday, that Bellingham man and the Blaine man came to the victim’s apartment, struck him in the head with a handgun and threatened to kill him.

The armed men then drove the victim to Skagit County and ordered him to steal from various stores.

While the Blaine man was arrested in the Fred Meyer parking lot, the Bellingham man was arrested early Monday at a local hotel.

Both were booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.

