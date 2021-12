KAMUELA, HI - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 69-1774 Puako Beach Drive by Rebecca Keliihoomalu for $3.5M. This was an unusual and rare offering: a lot of approximately 14,119 square feet on the ocean in Puako with a sandy beach. Approved, architect-designed plans with an active building permit, elevation certificate and ready to build. This listing price was half a million dollars less than the seller purchased the lot for in 2006 and included so much more.

