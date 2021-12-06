Accomplished IT Executive, Jim Cannon, joins MOBIA to Build US Operations

Deal optimizes Ardent Mills' supply chain and diversifies its portfolio of gluten-free solutions to meet customers' growing needs. DENVER, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills, a leading gluten-free, specialty grain and pulse milling company. Over the next several months the Firebird Artisan Mills brand and products will be fully integrated into Ardent Mills as the company continues to bolster its emerging nutrition offerings.

