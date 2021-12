A Storm Lake man was arrested after being accused of choking a woman with young children present. Storm Lake Police were called shortly after midnight this past Friday to the apartments at 319 East 4th Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police met with an adult female victim outside the apartment who reported she was assaulted by a man identified as 28-year-old Chai Lee of Storm Lake. The victim reported that Lee was inside the apartment with three minor children and was in possession of a rifle and knife. Soon after, Lee exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. Police subsequently located a rifle and knife in the apartment.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO