These Comedians Are Taking Over Hop Capital Brewing Here In Yakima

By D-Rez
 2 days ago
The comedy scene is making a comeback here in Yakima. There is a place in Yakima that has opened it's doors as a comedy venue. That place is Hop Capital Brewing. The Holiday Comedy Show is happening Saturday (Dec.11th). This show will have local comedians getting you laughing this holiday...

Heard the Good News? Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Extended in Yakima

Did you hear what I heard? What has now become a holiday tradition in the Yakima Valley has now been, by popular demand, extended for four more fabulous days. The Second Annual Holiday Light Fest, presented by Yakima Federal Savings & Loan, will add additional dates later this month to run December 16th – December 19th at State Fair Park in Yakima.
Whimsical! See Real Reindeer in Yakima on December 7

This may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many in the Yakima Valley. Coastal Farm and Ranch teamed up with Purina to bring Santa's reindeer to Yakima on Tuesday, December 7th. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. you can swing by Coastal Farm and Ranch for this free event to see the reindeer while enjoying hot cocoa and candy canes. Should be a lot of fun!
Q’Swyft Christmas Give-Away for a Child and A Whole Family!

Times are tough but when the tough get going there's no stopping them! I don't know where you are sitting financially and emotionally this holiday season but I'm going to point at the fact that everyone struggles in different ways and you can take comfort in the reminder that there are a lot of bright lights among the dim bulbs!
Get the Most Beautiful Gifts for your Loved ones Locally

When shopping for Christmas gifts it's hard not to jump on to Amazon, but what if I told you some of the most memorable and easy gifts are right here in the Yakima Valley?. Check out the beautiful shops below to see what you could be scoring for your Christmas gifts this year. You could surprise yourself and your loved ones by going here.
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021

It's been a long, strange year, with just as many lows as highs. Even as things inch closer towards the new normal, day-to-day life has been an adjustment for everyone following a global pandemic. Fortunately for rap fans, we have great music to hold us down—the soundtrack to better times and happiness. Hip-hop as a whole is gaining its rhythm back after artists went for more than a year without touring and being out in the streets to engage with their fans. With live performances back like they never left, and plenty of new albums dropping each week, the game's stars have returned, and the up-and-coming acts are also delivering. Throughout 2021, there were a lot of songs to sort through, so XXL highlights 100 of the best hip-hop songs that dropped this year, in no particular order, to put you on game.
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

