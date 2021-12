A British teenager who was attacked by a crocodile while whitewater rafting in Zambia has described herself as “very, very lucky” to be alive.Amelie Osborn-Smith was on a gap year canoeing adventure with friends in the southern Africa country when she was dragged overboard by the crocodile. Despite the creature biting down on her foot, which was dangling in the Zambezi River, and then yanking her into a death roll in an attempt to drown the 18-year-old, she was rescued after other friends jumped into the water and punched the crocodile, forcing it to release her.Speaking from her hospital...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO