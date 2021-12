The President of the United States serves the nation as the head of state and government. One of the president’s other duties is to act as a spokesperson for the country, as they are in charge of determining White House press releases and organizing press conferences, with the help of their Press Secretary. In the past few months, President Biden has not fulfilled his duty as the mouthpiece of the nation. In fact, American citizens currently face a major issue; the people’s spokesperson might be controlled behind the scenes.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 16 HOURS AGO