With basketball season ready to begin, a few local teams got a chance to go up against squads wearing different colors for the first time this season before the schedule hits full swing later this week. On Monday, Mark Morris hosted Castle Rock and Ridgefield for a three team jamboree at Ted Natt Court that saw each team square off against one another for ten minutes at a time in hopes of getting a better idea of what they’re looking at for the upcoming season.

CASTLE ROCK, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO