The New Jersey Devils scored four goals against Connor Hellebuyck, the probable starting goalie for the United States in the Olympics. They allowed eight goals themselves. Which makes it 18 goals allowed in the last nine periods. For a team that cannot score to save their lives, allowing two goals per period is a sure death sentence. This is a team that was supposed to take a step forward and for a majority of the season, it’s felt like 12 steps back. Sure there have been a few bright spots, mainly Dougie Hamilton and Dawson Mercer, but not much else after them.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO