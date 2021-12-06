ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

By J. Bachelor
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZLvt_0dFksvcM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ys0C_0dFksvcM00

Source: hobo_018 / Getty


Listen, letting go of employees is never easy.

While a troublesome, unreliable worker may make the conversation a little less awkward, cutting a staff of hundreds usually means there were actually some faithful people on staff who got swept up in cutbacks.

|| RELATED: Amazon to Add 4,600 Jobs in Ohio ||

|| RELATED: Cleveland Metroparks Hosting Job Fair, Seeking to Add 1,000 New Jobs ||

With that said, tact is always important. Which is why the recent news that the CEO of Better.com’s method of giving nearly 1,000 workers the axe wreaks of the type of coldness that would make even the most heartless boss cringe.

Especially during the holiday season. Wow.

But according to CNN.com , Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar recently, abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays.

Check out the video below.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” Garg said on the call, a recording of which was viewed by CNN Business. “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.” The canned workers were later informed that they could expect a message from human resources with further information regarding severance and benefits. Such an unfortunate story, and we wish all of the employees a better year and gainful employment as we approach 2022. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email [ione_media_gallery src="https://wzakcleveland.com" id="4226025" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

3 Better.com executives resign after CEO lays off 900 over Zoom

Days after Better.com's CEO unceremoniously fired 900 people over Zoom, several executives are handing in their resignation letters. Three of the companies top communications executives -- Tanya Gillogley, head of public relations, Melanie Hahn, head of public relations, and Patrick Lenihan, VP of communications -- all resigned, according to multiple media reports.
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Apologizes For Zoom Firing: ‘I Blundered The Execution’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CEO of a startup mortgage company apologized Wednesday after video showed him fire hundreds of employees over Zoom. On Dec. 1, Vishal Garg fired some 900 employees from Better.com, a digital mortgage lender with offices in Oakland, California. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” Garg could be heard saying on the call. The video went viral this week, as some took issue with how the massive layoff was handled. Garg later posted a letter of apology on the company’s website. “I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,” the statement read in part. “I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.” The message appears to be addressed to current staff at the company.
BUSINESS
The American Genius

Better.com CEO fires nearly 900 folks over Zoom, right before the holidays

(NEWS) Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg is no stranger to controversy, but now he emotionlessly laid off 900 employees, effective immediately, via Zoom. The ironically named website, Better.com, is a mortgage originator with a 4 Billion dollar valuation. Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg is no stranger to controversy not only for alleged fraudulent activities at two previous business ventures and for allegedly misappropriating tens of millions of dollars, but also for the mistreatment of his employees. His now-infamous email, which was leaked by Forbes where he berated his staff, calling them “Dumb Dolphins” and claimed they were “embarrassing him”. One of his “most loyal lieutenants” had to be placed on administrative leave for, surprise-surprise, bullying.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Better.com CEO apologizes for mass layoffs over Zoom

Better.com founder and CEO Vishal Garg has issued an apology to the online mortgage lender's remaining staff amid swift backlash for his controversial decision to lay off about 900 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, over a Zoom call. "I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
KIVI-TV

CEO of mortgage company apologizes for mass firing over Zoom

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, has apologized for the way he fired approximately 900 employees last week. Vishal Garg told the group over Zoom that they were being "laid off." Garg, who faced immediate backlash, wrote a letter to current employees that says he "failed to show...
ECONOMY
BBC

Boss says sorry for 'blundered' Zoom firing of 900 staff

The boss of a US mortgage company, who fired hundreds of his staff in a Zoom meeting has said he is "deeply sorry" for the way the lay-offs were handled. The sackings were necessary said Vishal Garg, but he accepted he had "blundered the execution" and "embarrassed" them. "I failed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Cnn Business#Hobo 018 Getty Listen#Better Com#Cnn Com
The Independent

Vishal Garg: CEO who fired 900 people on Zoom before Christmas has history of fraud, mismanagement allegations

Nine-hundred employees at the digital mortgage company Better.com have received an unwanted early Christmas gift: unemployment. The termination announcement was made during a now-viral Zoom call by the company's founder and CEO, Vishal Garg. Employees on the call said in total the announcement lasted about three minutes, during which Mr Garg explained why he was terminating the "unlucky group" of employees, "effective immediately." "This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried," Mr Garg, 43, said during the call. The terminated...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Inc.com

5 Things the Better.com CEO Did Wrong When He Fired 900 People--Over Zoom

Not every business is booming, so it's no shock that a company would have to lay off a significant portion of its workforce. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg recently announced a layoff of about 9 percent of his company's workforce, which amounted to around 900 people. Having not seen the company books, I can only assume that this is the right financial decision. But how he handled it is all wrong.
BUSINESS
kq2.com

At least 17 employees Boehringer Ingelheim fired

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than a dozen employees at a local company lost their jobs as we head into the holidays. This move from Boehringer Ingelheim was spelled out months ago. At least 17 employees at Boehringer Ingelheim are out of their jobs because they refused to get vaccinated per the company's policy.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Fox 32 Chicago

Better.com CEO tells about 900 employees they’ve been let go over Zoom call: report

Video emerged on social media that showed the CEO of Better.com, a digital mortgage company, informing about 900 employees that they have been terminated. Vishal Garg, the executive, could be seen in the video behind a desk attempting to tell his employees. He tells them that he does not have "great news" and said the last time he was forced to make a similar announcement, he cried.
ECONOMY
Norwalk Hour

Three former Google employees sue the company for illegally firing them

Three former Google employees allege that their firing from the company was breaking their own code of conduct, "don't be mean." They filed their claim in federal court in California and are demanding financial compensation. Engineers Rebecca Rivers, Paul Duke, and Sophie Waldman say Google is going against their unofficial...
BUSINESS
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

327
Followers
340
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy