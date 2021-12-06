ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

INFORMS Analytics Collections - new collection on Environment & Climate

INFORMS Analytics Collections, the multimedia publication of INFORMS, is delighted to announce the publication of a new collection on the topic of Environment & Climate. The Editors of this collection are: Natalia Summerville (SAS Institute) and Victoria Ellison (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign). This collection contains relevant multimedia sources...

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Land Use#Sas Institute#Analytics Collections#Environment Climate#Journal#Iac
