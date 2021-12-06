ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

CFP: Service Science/Stochastic Systems Joint Special Issue

By Sign in
informs.org
 5 days ago

Service Science/Stochastic Systems Joint Special Issue. Much work in service science has a methodological foundation in applied probability and much work in applied probability is motivated by applications in the service sector. This joint special issue of Service Science (https://pubsonline.informs.org/journal/serv) and Stochastic Systems (https://pubsonline.informs.org/journal/stsy) aims to further promote the interface between...

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
uwyo.edu

UW Professor Contributes to Special Issue of BioScience

A University of Wyoming assistant professor recently contributed to a special issue of the journal BioScience that explores a new paradigm for managing natural resources in the context of rapid ecological transformations. Corrie Knapp, an assistant professor of environment and society in the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural...
LARAMIE, WY
Science Focus

End of year Q&A special issue

Could you cook a turkey by dropping it from space? What are NFTs? Does working from home help the environment? What is the carbon footprint of a Netflix binge? And are spiders getting bigger?. Here comes the Sun. With the nights at their longest, bring a little light into your...
SCIENCE
informs.org

BIG Math Industry Connection Series: Promoting careers in Business, Industry and Government to students and departments of the mathematical sciences

The BIG Math Network would like to invite Operations Research and Management Science students to participate in interactive "office hours" with mathematical scientists working in industry. The Industry Connection Series features interactive panels that connect mathematical sciences students directly with industry members who can answer student-generated questions. Students at all levels are welcome and encouraged to attend and ask questions.
EDUCATION
informs.org

Stochastic Knapsack Revisited: The Service Level Perspective

A key challenge in the resource allocation problem is to find near-optimal policies to serve different customers with random demands/revenues, using a fixed pool of capacity (properly configured). In this paper, we study the properties of three classes of allocation policies—responsive (with perfect hindsight), adaptive (with information updates), and anticipative (with forecast information) policies. These policies differ in how the information on actual demand and revenue of each customer is being revealed and integrated into the allocation decisions. We show that the analysis of these policies can be unified through the notion of “persistency” (or service level) values—the probability that a customer is being (completely) served in the optimal responsive policy. We analyze and compare the performances of these policies for both capacity minimization (with given persistency targets) and revenue maximization (with given capacity) models. In both models, the performance gaps between optimal anticipative policies and adaptive policies are shown to be bounded when the demand and revenue of each item are independently generated. In contrast, the gaps between the optimal adaptive policies and responsive policies can be arbitrarily large. More importantly, we show that the techniques developed, and the persistency values obtained from the optimal responsive policies can be used to design good adaptive and anticipative policies for the other two variants of resource allocation problems. This provides a unified approach to the design and analysis of algorithms for these problems.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
informs.org

New Audio Available for Media Use: Public Health Science Expert Julie Swann on the Emergence of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19

BALTIMORE, MD, December 6, 2021 – New audio is available for media use featuring public health science expert Julie Swann on the emergence of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on individuals, what is known, what has yet to be learned, and what mitigation protocols should be in place for this and future variants.
SCIENCE
informs.org

Combining Polyhedral Approaches and Stochastic Dual Dynamic Integer Programming for Solving the Uncapacitated Lot-Sizing Problem Under Uncertainty

We study the uncapacitated lot-sizing problem with uncertain demand and costs. The problem is modeled as a multistage stochastic mixed-integer linear program in which the evolution of the uncertain parameters is represented by a scenario tree. To solve this problem, we propose a new extension of the stochastic dual dynamic integer programming algorithm (SDDiP). This extension aims at being more computationally efficient in the management of the expected cost-to-go functions involved in the model, in particular by reducing their number and by exploiting the current knowledge on the polyhedral structure of the stochastic uncapacitated lot-sizing problem. The algorithm is based on a partial decomposition of the problem into a set of stochastic subproblems, each one involving a subset of nodes forming a subtree of the initial scenario tree. We then introduce a cutting plane–generation procedure that iteratively strengthens the linear relaxation of these subproblems and enables the generation of an additional strengthened Benders’ cut, which improves the convergence of the method. We carry out extensive computational experiments on randomly generated large-size instances. Our numerical results show that the proposed algorithm significantly outperforms the SDDiP algorithm at providing good-quality solutions within the computation time limit.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

Distributed Stochastic Optimization with Large Delays

The recent surge of breakthroughs in machine learning and artificial intelligence has sparked renewed interest in large-scale stochastic optimization problems that are universally considered hard. One of the most widely used methods for solving such problems is distributed asynchronous stochastic gradient descent (DASGD), a family of algorithms that result from parallelizing stochastic gradient descent on distributed computing architectures (possibly) asychronously. However, a key obstacle in the efficient implementation of DASGD is the issue of delays: when a computing node contributes a gradient update, the global model parameter may have already been updated by other nodes several times over, thereby rendering this gradient information stale. These delays can quickly add up if the computational throughput of a node is saturated, so the convergence of DASGD may be compromised in the presence of large delays. Our first contribution is that, by carefully tuning the algorithm’s step size, convergence to the critical set is still achieved in mean square, even if the delays grow unbounded at a polynomial rate. We also establish finer results in a broad class of structured optimization problems (called variationally coherent), where we show that DASGD converges to a global optimum with a probability of one under the same delay assumptions. Together, these results contribute to the broad landscape of large-scale nonconvex stochastic optimization by offering state-of-the-art theoretical guarantees and providing insights for algorithm design.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techwire.net

County Special District Seeks Software Update, Services

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A county-level special district in the San Joaquin Valley wants to hear from IT companies capable of delivering a software upgrade. The Merced County...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#University Of Minnesota#Cornell University#Stochastic Systems#Journal
informs.org

Naval Research Logistics Special Issue on "Developing Pandemic Preparedness Using Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Operations Research"

Naval Research Logistics Special Issue on "Developing Pandemic Preparedness Using Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Operations Research" As of December 2021, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 5 million lives worldwide, including nearly 800,000 in the United States. The pandemic is projected to cost the US $16 trillion, or over 90% of its annual economic output (Cutler and Summers 2020). Not only has the pandemic had a profound effect on health, economy, culture, and society, but it has also reshaped the fields of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and operations research, and will continue to do so for some decades to come, both in terms of research themes and methodologies.
ENGINEERING
informs.org

A Tale of Two Hierarchies: Interactive Effects of Power Differentiation and Status Differentiation on Team Performance

Scholars have long wrestled with whether hierarchical differentiation is functional or dysfunctional for teams. Building on emerging research that emphasizes the distinction between power (i.e., control over resources) and status (i.e., respect from others), we aim to help reconcile the functional and dysfunctional accounts of hierarchy by examining the effects of power differentiation on team performance, contingent on status differentiation. We theorize that power differentiation is dysfunctional for teams with high status differentiation by increasing knowledge hiding, which undermines team performance. In contrast, we predict that power differentiation is functional for teams with low status differentiation by decreasing knowledge hiding, which improves team performance. In a field study, we found that power differentiation harmed team performance via knowledge hiding in teams with high status differentiation, but power differentiation had no effect on knowledge hiding or performance in teams with low status differentiation. In an experiment, we again found that power differentiation harmed team performance by increasing knowledge hiding in teams with high status differentiation. However, power differentiation improved team performance by decreasing knowledge hiding in teams with status equality. Finally, in a third study, we confirm the role of status differentiation in making team climates more competitive and examine the effect of power-status alignment within teams, finding that misalignment exacerbates the dysfunctional effects of power differentiation in teams with high status differentiation. By examining how power and status hierarchies operate in tandem, this work underscores the need to take a more nuanced approach to studying hierarchy in teams.
ECONOMY
informs.org

Constrained Assortment Optimization Under the Paired Combinatorial Logit Model

We study the assortment optimization problem when customer choices are governed by the paired combinatorial logit model. We study unconstrained, cardinality-constrained, and knapsack-constrained versions of this problem, which are all known to be NP-hard. We design efficient algorithms that compute approximately optimal solutions, using a novel relation to the maximum directed cut problem and suitable linear-program rounding algorithms. We obtain a randomized polynomial time approximation scheme for the unconstrained version and performance guarantees of 50% and.
TECHNOLOGY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Organic industry-funded EWG issues absurd critique of EPA science-based regulation of chemicals in public water systems

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Everybody wants to know that when they turn on their tap, their drinking water is safe. According to the EPA, the U.S. enjoys one of the world’s most reliable and safest drinking water supplies. But these days, when we question everything, it’s essential to understand the basic facts about drinking water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Texas Observer

December 2021 Special Double Issue

Subscribers to the bi-monthly print and digital editions of the Texas Observer get the first look at our in-depth, investigative reporting before it’s published online. Subscribe today so you don’t miss out! Visit our archives for more past issues.
POLITICS
informs.org

Extrapolated Proximal Subgradient Algorithms for Nonconvex and Nonsmooth Fractional Programs

In this paper, we consider a broad class of nonsmooth and nonconvex fractional programs, which encompass many important modern optimization problems arising from diverse areas such as the recently proposed scale-invariant sparse signal reconstruction problem in signal processing. We propose a proximal subgradient algorithm with extrapolations for solving this optimization model and show that the iterated sequence generated by the algorithm is bounded and that any one of its limit points is a stationary point of the model problem. The choice of our extrapolation parameter is flexible and includes the popular extrapolation parameter adopted in the restarted fast iterative shrinking-threshold algorithm (FISTA). By providing a unified analysis framework of descent methods, we establish the convergence of the full sequence under the assumption that a suitable merit function satisfies the Kurdyka–Łojasiewicz property. Our algorithm exhibits linear convergence for the scale-invariant sparse signal reconstruction problem and the Rayleigh quotient problem over spherical constraint. When the denominator is the maximum of finitely many continuously differentiable weakly convex functions, we also propose another extrapolated proximal subgradient algorithm with guaranteed convergence to a stronger notion of stationary points of the model problem. Finally, we illustrate the proposed methods by both analytical and simulated numerical examples.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

Iterative Collaborative Filtering for Sparse Matrix Estimation

We consider sparse matrix estimation where the goal is to estimate an n-by-n matrix from noisy observations of a small subset of its entries. We analyze the estimation error of the popularly used collaborative filtering algorithm for the sparse regime. Specifically, we propose a novel iterative variant of the algorithm, adapted to handle the setting of sparse observations. We establish that as long as the number of entries observed at random scale logarithmically larger than linear in n, the estimation error with respect to the entry-wise max norm decays to zero as n goes to infinity, assuming the underlying matrix of interest has constant rank r. Our result is robust to model misspecification in that if the underlying matrix is approximately rank r, then the estimation error decays to the approximation error with respect to the.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

Prophet Matching with General Arrivals

We provide prophet inequality algorithms for online weighted matching in general (nonbipartite) graphs, under two well-studied arrival models: edge arrival and vertex arrival. The weights of the edges are drawn from a priori known probability distribution. Under edge arrival, the weight of each edge is revealed on arrival, and the algorithm decides whether to include it in the matching or not. Under vertex arrival, the weights of all edges from the newly arriving vertex to all previously arrived vertices are revealed, and the algorithm decides which of these edges, if any, to include in the matching. To study these settings, we introduce a novel unified framework of batched-prophet inequalities that captures online settings where elements arrive in batches. Our algorithms rely on the construction of suitable online contention resolution scheme (OCRS). We first extend the framework of OCRS to batched-OCRS, we then establish a reduction from batched-prophet inequality to batched-OCRS, and finally we construct batched-OCRSs with selectable ratios of 0.337 and 0.5 for edge and vertex arrival models, respectively. Both results improve the state of the art for the corresponding settings. For vertex arrival, our result is tight. Interestingly, a pricing-based prophet inequality with comparable competitive ratios is unknown.
COMPUTERS
informs.org

Organizing Form, Experimentation, and Performance: Innovation in the Nascent Civilian Drone Industry

Our aim is to explore whether the benefits to firms of using community-based innovation extend to nascent markets: uncertain, high-velocity settings with novel, often complex products. Grounded in a rare empirical comparison, we closely track the two ventures (one using community-based innovation and the other firm-based) that pioneered the na2scent civilian drone market. We unpack how each addressed the three major innovations that shaped this setting. Our primary insight is that the firm organizing form for innovation performs best relative to communities in nascent markets. Firms have a coordination advantage that enables quickly and accurately targeting experimentation and problem-solving processes to reduce the many specific uncertainties that characterize these markets. Although communities can help, their task self-selection advantage works best in stable settings such as established markets with simple products (e.g., modular software) and in ambiguous settings in which low-cost randomness pays off. Broadly, we contribute a theoretical framework that identifies how organizing form and problem type jointly shape innovation performance. Most important, uncertainty forms a boundary condition for when firms should rely on firm-based (versus community-based) organizing for innovation.
ELECTRONICS
informs.org

On Optimality Conditions for Nonlinear Conic Programming

Sequential optimality conditions play a major role in proving stronger global convergence results of numerical algorithms for nonlinear programming. Several extensions are described in conic contexts, in which many open questions have arisen. In this paper, we present new sequential optimality conditions in the context of a general nonlinear conic framework, which explains and improves several known results for specific cases, such as semidefinite programming, second-order cone programming, and nonlinear programming. In particular, we show that feasible limit points of sequences generated by the augmented Lagrangian method satisfy the so-called approximate gradient projection optimality condition and, under an additional smoothness assumption, the so-called complementary approximate Karush–Kuhn–Tucker condition. The first result was unknown even for nonlinear programming, and the second one was unknown, for instance, for semidefinite programming.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
informs.org

Accounting Performance Goals in CEO Compensation Contracts and Corporate Risk Taking

This study provides the first large-sample archival evidence on the impact of three commonly used accounting performance goals (thresholds, targets, and maximums) in CEO compensation contracts on corporate risk taking. Using proxy statement disclosure on performance goals for CEOs of U.S. public companies, we find that lower thresholds and higher maximums are associated with greater corporate risk taking, and these results are more pronounced when CEOs have greater incentives to achieve accounting performance goals or have lower innate risk aversion. In addition, we find that target difficulty is not significantly associated with corporate risk taking after controlling for thresholds and maximums. Finally, we find that CEO compensation contracts are more likely to have lower thresholds and higher maximums when risk taking is more value-enhancing or when R&D investment is more profitable, consistent with boards setting performance goals to induce an appropriate amount of corporate risk taking. Our study contributes to the accounting literature on target setting and corporate risk taking by identifying accounting performance goals as a tool in executive compensation contract design to influence risk taking.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy