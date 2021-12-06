ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

SCSU planning internet upgrades; SGA president: Problems ‘a real hassle for us’

By Dionne Gleaton
Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina State University is upgrading internet services across the campus to improve speeds and connectivity, according to the chief information officer. “Over Christmas break, we're going to start addressing some of those issues, like cleaning up VLANs (virtual local area networks). We're going to start looking at network closets and...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

US Internet fiber optic network expands to Edina

Fiber internet service provider US Internet has begun the process of expanding its network in Edina. The ISP, which uses fiber optics to transfer data at the speed of light to homes and businesses, has so far begun working on building its network in the Morningside area of Edina, and is looking to stretch across the whole city by 2024. The buildout in Edina marks Minneapolis-based US Internet’s new movement to the west, having completed most of south Minneapolis.
INTERNET
WOWO News

Worker survey: “Great Resignation” a real problem

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The so-called “great resignation” is real, and it’s a problem employers in Indiana need to solve. That’s according to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s latest worker survey, with 43% of currently unemployed workers saying they quit their jobs – with or without a new one lined up – citing a lack of purpose at their current jobs, lack of flexibility, and low salaries as the most common reasons for leaving a job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Daily American

Somerset County Commissioners: Funding is available for broadband internet upgrades

Broadband bills abound, according to the Somerset County Commissioners, who are actively seeking out ways to get more residents connected to the web. Billions of dollars for high-speed internet infrastructure became available over the last few weeks after lawmakers passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Service boost:New Centerville just...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
thebutlercollegian.com

SGA: A semester in review

Pictured is the Student Government Association Office. Photo by Lauren Jindrich. GABI MORANDO | STAFF REPORTER | gmorando@butler.edu. Following significant restructuring, Butler’s Student Government Association reflects on what they have accomplished this year and promises that went unfulfilled. After last year, SGA felt the need to rebuild not only internally, but also their relationships with students.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sga#Internet Speed#Internet Provider#Scsu#Interim
Muhlenberg Weekly

SGA reflects on the fall semester

As the semester draws to a close, The Weekly checked in with the Student Government Association (SGA) to hear their reflections on the past few months and what they are looking forward to in the future. SGA President Zaire Carter ‘22 stated, “I believe that the visibility of SGA has increased and students know more about who we are. That is such a major accomplishment for SGA. Historically, SGA has been an organization that has been hidden and not very active within the community, nor did it have a tremendous impact on the student experience… I always wanted to make SGA more transparent and more accessible to students. I’m not saying we’ve fully accomplished it, but I do believe that we are definitely going in that direction.”
COLLEGES
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Employment: Policymakers must tackle real problems

West Virginians got some good news this week, when WorkForce West Virginia released data showing the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in October. That is lower than the national average of 4.6 percent; and the lowest West Virginia has seen since April-June 2008. In fact, “since...
ECONOMY
Bwog

SGA Takes On Chartwell Dining!

At this week’s SGA meeting, Barnard Dining covered many pressing topics concerning students’ dining needs. Hi friends! Happy tumultuous Tuesday! There’s nothing better than good ol’ SGA coverage for a pickup as we return post-Thanksgiving!. This Monday, SGA discussed Barnard Chartwell dining services with Director of Retail Operations and Campus...
RESTAURANTS
beckershospitalreview.com

13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 13 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:. Community Medical Center to invest $600M in campus revamp. Toms River, N.J.-based Community Medical Center will update its campus through a $600 million investment, which is expected to be completed...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Housing
mediafeed.org

These are the states with the worst drug problems in the US

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the nation’s drug problem. In fact, in 2020, there were over 88,000 drug overdose deaths, an increase of about 27% from 2019. To address this issue, the government allocated $4 billion for programs to provide substance abuse and mental health care services under the American Rescue Plan stimulus.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bwog

SGA With Provost Bell

Hi. Good evening. This is SGA, reporting back again. Yay finals :’)… Read for sizzling tea. So here we are. Another week gone, another week of procrastination gone, and another Monday night meeting gone. This week Barnard SGA took on Provost and Dean of the Faculty, Linda Bell, and I’ll let you know how this week was… interesting to say the least.
EDUCATION
Times and Democrat

WATCH NOW: Claflin graduates asked to use degree to 'make a difference'

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia L. Fudge's shared a message with the approximately 177 Claflin University 2021 fall graduates Friday morning during the university's fall commencement ceremonies held at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.
COLLEGES
96.7 The River

SCSU Reduces Energy Usage

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University announced Monday that they have been able to decrease their energy use by 31 percent per square foot between 2009 and 2020. The school operates 3.2 Million square feet of classrooms, labs, offices, residence halls, and athletic facilities. Kelly Bartlow is the Facility...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
houstonianonline.com

Biggest US infrastructure deal: $ 550 billion to upgrade

The U.S. Senate has approved key infrastructure investments after months of negotiations. The $ 550 billion package (approximately 0 470 billion) is aimed at improving roads, railways, bridges and internet connectivity. Together with the previously approved investments, the total is about $ 1000 billion. This is the first bill passed...
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Times and Democrat

Public meeting for land use study at North Airfield

NORTH CHARLESTON – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG), Orangeburg County Planning Department and Joint Base Charleston Air Force officials invite stakeholders and the general public to join a virtual public information session on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The session will provide an informative overview of the Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) at North Auxiliary Airfield (NAAF) and the related 2019 Air Installations Compatible Use Zones (AICUZ) Study findings for the NAAF Site.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
outsiderclub.com

Texas' Real Wind Power Problem

We're approaching the cold months, and the anniversary of the Texas Deep Freeze, and the articles are starting to roll out about how nothing has changed. The list of problems exposed by the cold snap in Texas last year is long and depressing. From a billing system being blamed for...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy