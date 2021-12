Like the other members of “The Squad,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) stays letting it be known that she is not one of these Democratic lawmakers who are timid when it comes to calling out and taking action against the loud and proud GOP bigots who woo their equally bigoted constituents by turning their political platforms into MAGA-fied Klan rallies. So it should come as no surprise that Pressley is not out here playing with blatantly Islamaphobic congresswoman—and Dollar Store Sarah Palin—Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who has, frankly, been letting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her Muslim ways live in her white nationalist head rent-free for months.

