'He just stood there and watched my son bleed out': Slain man's mom hired Elijah McClain's attorney

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police agent Julie Stahnke, 45, has been placed on paid administrative leave after Denver police arrested her last month for assault in an alleged domestic violence case. “Agent Stahnke was arrested by Denver PD, so you will need to contact them for more details about their case,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said. Julie Stahnke (credit: Denver) Court records show Stahnke was arrested Nov. 22 for assault and disturbing the peace at a Denver home. Aurora police placed her on leave the next day, Nov. 23. Amsler told CBS4,” Once the criminal case is adjudicated, then, we will open an Internal Affairs Investigation.” Stahnke was jailed in Denver but released on a personal recognizance bond. Court records show after she was released, she was again arrested, jailed and charged with violating a restraining order Nov. 24. Stahnke has been with the Aurora Police Department since 2002, according to Amsler, and she is currently assigned to the District 2 Detective Unit. Her attorney, Donald Sisson, declined to comment on the case when reached by CBS4.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO