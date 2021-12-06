ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'He just stood there and watched my son bleed out': Slain man's mom hired Elijah McClain's attorney

By CAROL McKINLEY The Denver Gazette
coloradopolitics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a man who bled to death in a southeast Denver apartment parking lot as a Denver police officer stood by without trying to save his life says she has hired the attorney who represents Elijah McClain's mother to represent her in a lawsuit against the city of...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 4

Sally Martinez
1d ago

Prayers for his family. I can't imagine ANYONE not helping him or comfort him while he was dying, he must have been so scared, as a mother, you want someone to comfort your children when they get hurt.

Reply
5
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Westword

Aurora Police Officer Julie Stahnke Busted for Alleged Domestic Violence

Officer Julie Stahnke is a nineteen-year veteran of the Aurora Police Department, where her duties previously included diversifying the force through recruitment — an important task, since the APD is operating under a consent decree from the Colorado Attorney General's Office after a report found a pattern and practice of racial bias at the department.
AURORA, CO
BET

Elijah McClain’s Father Speaks Out On $15 Million Settlement

The city of Aurora is settling a federal civil rights lawsuit over the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, in the sum of $15 million. McClain’s father has now spoken out about the settlement. McClain's biological father, LaWayne Mosley, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, “There is no amount of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Tacoma News Tribune

Officer fired after refusing to help shooting victim who later died, CO authorities say

A police officer was fired after refusing to help a bleeding shooting victim who told him “I’m dying” sixtimes and ultimately did, authorities in Colorado say. The male victim begged for help from the Denver officer who was there for more than 10 minutes as he severely bled from his wounds on Sept. 7, 2020, according to a disciplinary letter, obtained by McClatchy News, as a result of an internal investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Brian Finneran
CBS Denver

Aurora Cop Arrested For Assault; Julie Stahnke Placed On Leave

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police agent Julie Stahnke, 45, has been placed on paid administrative leave after Denver police arrested her last month for assault in an alleged domestic violence case. “Agent Stahnke was arrested by Denver PD, so you will need to contact them for more details about their case,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said. Julie Stahnke (credit: Denver) Court records show Stahnke was arrested Nov. 22 for assault and disturbing the peace at a Denver home. Aurora police placed her on leave the next day, Nov. 23. Amsler told CBS4,” Once the criminal case is adjudicated, then, we will open an Internal Affairs Investigation.” Stahnke was jailed in Denver but released on a personal recognizance bond. Court records show after she was released, she was again arrested, jailed and charged with violating a restraining order Nov. 24. Stahnke has been with the Aurora Police Department since 2002, according to Amsler, and she is currently assigned to the District 2 Detective Unit. Her attorney, Donald Sisson, declined to comment on the case when reached by CBS4.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Bleed Out#My Child#Cam#The Denver Gazette
Lawrence Post

Man beat girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death because she was picking at her food and refused to eat; convicted

According to the court documents, the 21-year-old man was found guilty of third-degree murder. Prosecutors said the defendant beat his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death. He was convicted on Thursday. The child’s mother said that her boyfriend threw the toddler across the room when she refused to eat. The child hit part of the couch and landed on the floor where she hit her head and had a seizure for more than 45 minutes before they called 911.
PUBLIC SAFETY
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect found incompetent

DENVER — Experts have found a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to proceed in the case, attorneys said during a court hearing Friday. Ahwad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is accused of opening fire at a busy King Soopers in...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Post

This innocent man spent 43 years in prison. He will get zip from the state that fought his release.

“Joy, sorrow, fear.” Those are the emotions Kevin Strickland said he sorted through after his release from a Missouri prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. “I’m not necessarily angry,” Mr. Strickland told reporters. But he should be angry — very angry — at a justice system that robbed him of more than two-thirds of his life and at the Missouri officials who kept him imprisoned long after it became clear he was innocent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Denver Post

Colorado panel finds ketamine can be used safely, but recommends new rules and more oversight in wake of Elijah McClain’s death

An expert panel convened by Colorado’s health department released a report Wednesday that found the sedative ketamine “is a safe drug” if used under specific circumstances, but recommended several steps the state should take to reduce medical harms and racist outcomes. The panel, chaired by the state’s chief medical officer...
COLORADO STATE
Denver Post

Teen dies after being shot in Denver, and a teenage suspect has been arrested

A teenager has died after being shot in southwest Denver and a teenage suspect was arrested in the case. Ramon Hernandez, 15, died at Denver Health Medical Center after being shot in the 3600 block of West Linvale Place, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. He died of a gunshot wound, and the manner of his death is a homicide.
DENVER, CO
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy