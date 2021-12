Last week, Xcel Energy made a backroom deal with the Colorado Oil and Gas Association and state and local leaders to put forward a proposal to burn coal at Colorado’s biggest and dirtiest coal plant until 2035, recover all the costs of the broken coal plant on the backs of ratepayers, and build new gas plants that can burn gas for as long as they want despite Colorado’s vision of 100% renewable energy by 2040. For the sake of consumer protection, our health and our climate we absolutely cannot let that happen.

