An off-duty Chicago cop was arrested for fatally shooting the mother of his child — who planned to break up with him, relatives and police said. The officer — who was not identified because he had yet to be charged — was taken into custody early Thursday after Andris Wofford, 29, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chin at a home in the city’s Northwest side, WFLD reported.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO