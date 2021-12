Growing up Egyptian in Italy exposed me to two very different cuisines very early on. On a typical day, I would have eggs or bread and cheese for breakfast served before a hot cup of black milk tea as I would eat in Egypt. I ate a school lunch divided into three courses with a primo of pasta or risotto, followed by meat or chicken with some vegetables, then a fruit or pudding. Then, I would come back home from school to the distinct smell of spices I have come to associate with my mom’s Egyptian cooking. I am proud to say that I could almost always guess what we would have for dinner even before removing my shoes and entering the house. After living in Italy for a couple of years, my mom, whom I’m convinced would place first on “MasterChef,” started to fuse her traditional Egyptian dishes with the local Italian cuisines in her own recipes. Since moving to the United States, it is these fusion dishes by my mother that remind me of my two homes. One of my favorites is a fusion of the Egyptian dish koshari asfar (yellow koshari — rice with lentils) and Italian risotto. The recipe is intended to feed two or three people and can be enjoyed with a side of cooked vegetables or meat.

