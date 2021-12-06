20 Wine Gift Baskets for the Wine Lover in Your Life

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season, featuring eating, drinking, and hopefully in-person socializing through New Year’s, provided the latest variant—‘Omicron’, isn’t a spoilsport. So whether you are having fun turning that sage-sprinkled steak over on a grill, finding the perfect ratio of tomato juice to vodka, or running your finger around a bowl of gooey uncooked brownie mix, with walnuts of course-- guess what, you didn’t invent party-time. Indulging with friends goes back centuries. The book, ‘The Hungry Eye, Eating, Drinking, and European Culture from Rome to the Renaissance’ by Leonard Barkan provides an historical culinary/feasting account. He writes, “all persons of whatever stratum have had in common: the experience of taste and the gaining of nourishment (3).”

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 11 DAYS AGO