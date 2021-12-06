ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Wine Gift Baskets for the Wine Lover in Your Life

By Bailey Fink
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Not all wine gifts are created equally — no one probably needs another set of wine glass charms. But, for wine-lovers, wine gifts really...

Santa Cruz Sentinel

Cook This: DIY mulled wine makes the perfect holiday gift

During this season of giving, keep your gifts rich and real with homemade and locally sourced products, foraged decorations and repurposed items. A gift need not be pricey or fancy, and when it’s homemade, it conveys a personal, meaningful touch. Look to your community and Mother Nature for inspiration. There’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
Anchorage Press

‘A Loaf of Bread, a Jug of Wine’ and Foodie-Gifting, ‘The Hungry Eye’

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season, featuring eating, drinking, and hopefully in-person socializing through New Year’s, provided the latest variant—‘Omicron’, isn’t a spoilsport. So whether you are having fun turning that sage-sprinkled steak over on a grill, finding the perfect ratio of tomato juice to vodka, or running your finger around a bowl of gooey uncooked brownie mix, with walnuts of course-- guess what, you didn’t invent party-time. Indulging with friends goes back centuries. The book, ‘The Hungry Eye, Eating, Drinking, and European Culture from Rome to the Renaissance’ by Leonard Barkan provides an historical culinary/feasting account. He writes, “all persons of whatever stratum have had in common: the experience of taste and the gaining of nourishment (3).”
ANCHORAGE, AK
mansionglobal.com

The Ultimate Homes for Wine Lovers

Ask a wine enthusiast about what they envision for their dream home, and some might imagine a show-stopping tasting room to pour their favorite vintage. Others would idealize a place to display their rarest bottles, and a few may covet an idyllic mountain estate with an on-site vineyard. Most wine...
HOME & GARDEN
Connecticut Post

Column: A CT foodie gift guide for wine, spirits and local jam

“Something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read” is my wife’s latest mantra for Christmas giving. With “something they want” in mind, I asked local merchants what they would recommend for holiday giving. Limited to things in bottles and jars, the suggestions are made by experts and cover a range of styles. There’s more here than the expected wine and spirits, but that’s a good place to start.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Garden & Gun

Spice Up Your Holidays With Mulled Wine

Known as glühwein in Germany, vin chaud in France, or glögg in Sweden, mulled wine—often paired with an orange slice and sweet cookie—is a longtime café staple in European winters. But you don’t need to go overseas to try this spicy, fragrant sipper. Cultural festivals, like German Christmas markets in New Orleans and Arlington, Texas, embrace this recipe for the holiday season.
DRINKS
greensboro.com

Uncorked: Here are some wine-related gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Looking for holiday gift items for a wine enthusiast? Some suggestions with a distinct North Carolina flavor. Now through March 27, the Yadkin Valley Winter Wine and Beer Passport program is open to couples for $145. If that sounds steep, consider that tasting room fees now run about $8-$15, depending on what option you choose.
DRINKS
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Spirits: Wine not?

A unique storefront on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Eustis is known for its magical transformation from flowers by day, to wine (and beer) at night. A florist and owner of Terri’s Eustis Flower Shop since 1979, Terri Moja never realized what she was missing, that is, until the coronavirus pandemic inspired her into exploring new offerings for customers ordering flower arrangements for delivery from her shop.
EUSTIS, FL
Smithsonian

A Holiday Gift Guide for the Smithsonian Folkways Lover in Your Life

Happy holidays, Folkways friends! Whether you'd like to plumb the depths of the 2021 releases, or take a look through our handy gift guide below, Folkways has thousands (yes, thousands!) of options for every kind of music lover. For those in search of the complete package, we've got a selection...
SHOPPING
sarabozich.com

Holiday Pairings & Gift Giving Made Easy with Wines ‘Til Sold Out

As a regular customer of Wines ‘Til Sold Out (WTSO), I know first-hand the wide variety and quality of wines available year-round. Friends have asked me, “Well, what should I order?” But, I’ve essentially never been disappointed by any wine I’ve purchased through WTSO. Whether you prefer Old World wines or California Cabs, you could simply shop the “Last Chance” section and always have quality, delicious wines on hand.
DRINKS
CNET

Gift idea: This $18 gadget is a white wine drinker's dream

The HyperChiller may have been designed with making iced coffee in mind. For that, it does an excellent job chilling boiling hot liquid to room temp or colder, so as not to dilute your freshly brewed java when you add ice. But iced coffee season is waning (over?) and this handy gadget does double duty as a white wine chiller too. A really fast white wine chiller I might add. This bad boy will cool a room-temp wine to the perfect sipping chill in about 30-40 seconds.
LIFESTYLE
littlerocksoiree.com

The Best Wines to Welcome Your Guests With

Greeting guests with a glass of wine or Champagne is the perfect way to welcome them to your holiday gathering. Friends and family have something delicious to sip while they visit and relax before dinner, and it also gives that guest who is determined to "help" something to do while you focus on your scrumptious spread.
DRINKS
Chicago Sun-Times

Homemade holidays — DIY mulled wine kit a great gift idea

During this season of giving, keep your gifts rich and real with homemade and locally sourced products, foraged decorations and repurposed items. A gift need not be pricey or fancy, and when it’s homemade, it conveys a personal, meaningful touch. Look to your community and Mother Nature for inspiration. Seek...
DRINKS
nowdecatur.com

There’s now an Oreo Wine in case you ever needed that in your life

Have you ever paired Oreo and win together? Now you won’t have to with a new limited-edition wine that supposedly taste like an actual Oreo cookie!. Oreo teamed with Barefoot Wine for a vino that has ‘hints of chocolate’ and tastes just like those ‘Oreo Thins.’ The limited-edited ‘red’ hits the Barefoot Wine webstore Thursday (12.9) and will surely sell out quick.
DRINKS
Telegraph

The best books to buy wine lovers as Christmas presents in 2021

Only a handful of vineyards around the world attract selfie-sticks and sightseers in the manner of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. One of those is Romanée-Conti of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. I’ve stood beside its low stone walls myself, gazing at an apparently unremarkable plot of vines, vainly trying to discern greatness in their waving leaves as a busload of tourists hiked along the narrow Burgundian lane behind me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Kosher Wine

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
thelocalpalate.com

Gift an Experience with Charleston Food and Wine

There is nothing quite like the holiday season–baked goods, bubbles, time spent with loved ones, and celebrating and creating traditions. Don’t let the stress of finding the perfect gift take away from what matters most. Human connection is the ingredient found in every recipe, and in the spirit of “togetherness,” these experiences from Charleston Wine and Food are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Best part? They definitely won’t be re-gifted!
DRINKS
kyma.com

Cookie wine

Oreo and Barefoot wine team up for a new sweet wine. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot wine had come up with a cookie wine just in time for the holidays. It's called "Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine." It is available today until supplies last.
DRINKS
ocmomblog.com

Wine Lover? Here Are Some Tips On How To Serve Your Favorite Wine

If you are a wine lover, there are some things that you should know before serving your favorite bottle of wine. There is a certain order in which wines should be served, starting with white or sparkling wines and moving to reds or rosé. And if you happen to have more than one type of wine open, it’s important to serve them in order from lightest color to darkest, and many more tips!
DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

20 Top Recipes That Start with a Bag of Frozen Blueberries

With a bag of frozen blueberries in your freezer, you can get your day off to a great start with a nutritious blueberry smoothie bowl or whip up a batch of blueberry pancakes, muffins, or scones with bursting blueberries in every bite. Maybe best of all, you don't have to say farewell to blueberry dessert recipes when the summer season has gone — we've selected our best frozen blueberry recipes so you can make blueberry cobblers, cheesecakes, and your favorite blueberry pies any time of the year!
RECIPES

