CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago resident has been confirmed as the first positive case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Illinois and Chicago departments of public health reported that the Chicago resident was a known contact of someone else with a confirmed Omicron case who visited Chicago. The Chicago resident was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had a booster dose. The resident did not require hospitalization, is improving, and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began. Rush University Medical Center got word of the first possible case of Omicron in Chicago late last week. They ran the sample through their equipment...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO