WWE

Matt Hardy Shares Update On Jeff Hardy After Jeff Gets Sent Home From The Road

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend Jeff Hardy teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns and The Usos at the WWE live event in Edinburg, TX and after Jeff made the hot tag he left through the crowd. It was later reported that Jeff was sent home from the road,...

stillrealtous.com

WWE

Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy team up against Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

The awe-inspiring power of Drew McIntyre and the high-flying grit of Jeff Hardy will come together in a tag team showdown against Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. McIntyre, Hardy and Corbin shared the ring as part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series but that did little to bury the bad blood between the trio. The Charismatic Enigma toppled Madcap Moss last week on the blue brand, as The Scottish Warrior fended off Happy Corbin's attempted intervention.
WWE
