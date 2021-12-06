Letter: Save the giant sequoias

It pains me to have to say this, but apparently we need to be reminded. Under our system of laws based on the Constitution, every citizen is entitled to believe whatever they choose to believe. This applies equally to everyone, including mass murderers, sexual predators, religious fanatics, racists, etc. everybody. Only actions can be illegal, thoughts or intentions cannot. There are places in the U.S. where it is not illegal to bring a gun to a demonstration, regardless of the reason(s) for doing so. Firing the gun (action) may be criminal depending on applicable law and/or the circumstances. Should someone die or be injured as the result of the gun being fired, a criminal offense is presumed to have occurred. The matter then becomes the responsibility of our justice system to determine whether the perpetrator is guilty of the crime. The case is tried in court, and a jury determines, based on the evidence presented, whether the defendant is guilty or not of the charges brought against him. That’s the way it works, and that’s the way it worked in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse. We are not required to agree with the verdict. but unless the process can be legally determined to be flawed, we are required to accept it (not unlike a presidential election?) I would hope we could all move on.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO