California State

Letter: Save the giant sequoias

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWild fires in California have killed thousands of giant sequoias in just the last two years. These magnificent towering trees are not easily replaced, young trees take centuries to grow to maturity. In years past, the sequoias were almost fire proof in forest fires. The warming climate has caused droughts, and...

yaleclimateconnections.org

How people are working to protect California’s giant sequoias from wildfires

California’s Sierra Nevada mountains are the only place where giant sequoias grow. These massive trees can live for many centuries, but thousands are falling victim to increasingly extreme wildfires. “We have generated a situation that creates fire that they cannot tolerate, through fire suppression and climate change,” says Christy Brigham...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The loss of California Sequoias is tragic

Pretty much anyone who has had the privilege of standing next to one of the biggest, oldest giant sequoia trees understands the rush of awe. Here is a tree so burly, cars could — and once did — drive through a tunnel carved out of the massive trunk. (Thankfully, we don’t do that anymore.)
Daily Freeman

Letter: Plant trees to save lives in urban areas

The recent article in The New Yorker by James Gardener (“A Willfully Misunderstood Earmark Can Help Reduce Climate Change Deaths”), citing the need for “tree equity” to help prevent heat deaths in city communities, is exactly what all the cities of the Mid-Hudson Valley should be adopting as survival techniques for the climate change Armageddon we are facing.
Inhabitat.com

California fires killed nearly 20 percent of the world’s Sequoias

Wildfires in California over the past five years have claimed nearly 20% of the world’s largest Sequoias. Frequent fires in the Sequoia National Park and the surrounding forests have claimed a third of groves in California. Last year alone, forest fires claimed nearly 10,400 trees of the 75,000 trees that...
thesungazette.com

KNP Complex, Windy fires kill up to 5% of world’s giant sequoias

National Park Service announces between 3% and 5% of large giant sequoias were killed or dying because of KNP Complex and Windy fires this year. SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS – Almost 200,000 acres of forest fires in the Sierra Nevada mountains this year, have claimed between 3% and 5% of the worlds large giant sequoia population.
Reading Eagle

Letter: An important message about saving our world

The best news to come to us recently came in the report of Professor Doug Tallamy’s talk on the environmental crisis at Berks Nature’s annual State of the Environment program (“ ‘Small efforts,’ ” Reading Eagle, Nov. 5). His talk was received by an audience of more than 300 people,...
ScienceAlert

The Sierra Nevada Might Have Two Geological Birthdays – One Old And One Young

The Sierra Nevada mountain range, which traces the eastern edge of California, has baffled geologists for years. No one really knows when or how the crests and peaks of its silhouette first sprung into being, despite being one of the largest mountain belts in the world. Some evidence suggests California's extensive mountain range is 'only' 3 to 5 million years old, while other evidence suggests it's more like 40 million years old.  That's a huge discrepancy, but what if those dates are both sort of right? That might sound impossible, but new research from the giant basin to the southeast of the Sierra Nevada,...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell […] The post Commentary: After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New Scientist

World's largest mass extinction may have begun with volcanic winter

For decades, we have been trying to unravel the causes of the end-Permian mass extinction, the most devastating extinction event in our planet’s history. The prevailing view is that global warming played a part, but now there is evidence that the warming was preceded by a volcanic winter – a long, global cold spell called by volcanic activity that would have destabilised ecosystems.
Daily Breeze

Justice: Letters

It pains me to have to say this, but apparently we need to be reminded. Under our system of laws based on the Constitution, every citizen is entitled to believe whatever they choose to believe. This applies equally to everyone, including mass murderers, sexual predators, religious fanatics, racists, etc. everybody. Only actions can be illegal, thoughts or intentions cannot. There are places in the U.S. where it is not illegal to bring a gun to a demonstration, regardless of the reason(s) for doing so. Firing the gun (action) may be criminal depending on applicable law and/or the circumstances. Should someone die or be injured as the result of the gun being fired, a criminal offense is presumed to have occurred. The matter then becomes the responsibility of our justice system to determine whether the perpetrator is guilty of the crime. The case is tried in court, and a jury determines, based on the evidence presented, whether the defendant is guilty or not of the charges brought against him. That’s the way it works, and that’s the way it worked in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse. We are not required to agree with the verdict. but unless the process can be legally determined to be flawed, we are required to accept it (not unlike a presidential election?) I would hope we could all move on.
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Support habitat for deer herds

It’s no secret Nevada’s mule deer population has been declining over the last two decades due to a multitude of factors, including drought, impacts from feral horses and improper grazing, and the loss of crucial winter and transition ranges caused by wildfire, human development, and invasive species. In recent years,...
openculture.com

When the Colosseum in Rome Became the Home of Hundreds of Exotic Plant Species

The Colosseum is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Italy, and thus one of the most popular tourist attractions in all of Europe. But the nature of its appeal to its many visitors has changed over the centuries. In the Atlantic, novelist and podcaster Paul Cooper notes that, “the belief that Christian martyrs had once been fed to the lions in the arena,” for example, once made it a renowned site of religious pilgrimage. (This “despite little evidence that Christians were ever actually killed in the arena.”) But in that same era, the Colosseum was also a site of botanic pilgrimage: amid its ruins grew “420 species of plant,” including some rare examples “found nowhere else in Europe.”
Elko Daily Free Press

On the Edge of Common Sense: Museum Faces

I took a trip to the museum of natural history. It was a fascinating place: a taxidermist’s showcase. A dog heaven, what with all the prehistoric bones. But as I walked through the halls and stared at the infinite variety of creatures that stalked the earth, I began to feel uneasy. I started seeing familiar faces looking back at me.
Elko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Needles and leaves

Coniferous and deciduous: they sound easy enough. Coniferous trees carry leaves that are needle-shaped. These trees are termed evergreens since the trees carry these needles year around. The needles do drop off every few years and new needles replace them, but the tree always has needles. Deciduous trees and shrubs carry broad, flat leaves and the trees/shrubs lose their leaves once a year. For part of the year, usually winter, deciduous trees and shrubs carry no leaves.
