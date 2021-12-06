ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JESSICA HOOD receives Certified Economic Developer Designation from the International Economic Development Council

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 6, 2021 - Jessica Hood, Vice President of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth. The CEcD exam...

