This is about the girl who was in nursing school. You will get through this pandemic. You are a junior in nursing school and you will do your clinicals online because the horrifying COVID-19 pandemic is taking over the hospitals. You will want to give up so many times, but you know you will keep pushing through. You work as an aide on the COVID-19 floor. You want to cry every single day because you dread going to work for fear of the unknown. You see death and you see bodies wheeled out in body bags. You don’t see your family or friends for fear of getting this horrific disease. You have sleepless nights due to fear, anxiety and fright.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO