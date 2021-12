Punch and SHINee's Onew have teamed up for a new SM STATION collaboration single!. On December 6 KST, SM STATION unveiled the special single "Way." The single is an R&B ballad with a lyrical piano melody and magnificent string sound, pairing well with the two singers' warm vocal harmony. The lyrics, which were written by Onew and popular songwriter Kim Ea Na, convey the longing feeling felt when looking at the stars above you, knowing that the one you want to be with is also looking at the same sky even though they're far away.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO