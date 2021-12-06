Cars vandalized with swastikas in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - Neighbors in Orcutt say they were shocked to find several cars vandalized with racial profanity here on David road



"There was a swastika here painted on the mirror part right here," said resident Cleona Bautista of Orcutt.

Neighbors are still processing how several cars were vandalized with swastikas and other racial profanity over the weekend.

Bautista and her grandson Rhyley Pacheco both saw the vandalized cars.

Most is the marks have since been removed.

"I was very hurt and I’m glad that it came off," said 9-year-old Pacheco.

Bautista says since the vandalism she’s decided to put in a whole new security system for her home.

She has reported the incident to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

And even though neighbors were able to wipe the marks off … Bautist says the pain caused by these acts will linger.

"Evil will never get you anywhere … but if you just be kind to one another … You’re going to prosper in this world … But to be evil it’s going to pay back," said Bautista.

Until this weekend, Bautista says she has always felt safe living in the neighborhood.

