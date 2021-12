(The Center Square) – Illinois’ statehouse maps are now in the hands of a federal court, but more filings could be on the way. Democrats passed maps along party lines for state House and Senate Districts. The first set of maps, passed in May, were based on estimates. Democrats then passed along party lines revised maps this summer after final Census data was released. Lawsuits from separate groups were filed in federal court which struck down the first maps and said the revised maps could be amended.

