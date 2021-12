Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The Build Back Better Act and the already passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act make up two of the most ambitious pieces of legislation since Congress passed President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s. The New Deal radically transformed American government in order to recover from the Great Depression through federal programs such as the Civilian Conservation Corps.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO