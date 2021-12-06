ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Devotion for December 6

By byFaith Staff
byfaithonline.com
 3 days ago

I saw in the night visions, and behold, with the clouds of heaven there came one like a son of man, and he came to the Ancient of Days and was presented before him. And to him was given dominion and glory and a kingdom (Dan. 7:13-14). In the...

byfaithonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Monday, November 29 - Sacrificial Love

“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” — John 15:13. “To boldly go where no man has gone before…”. If you know anything about the phrase above, you know it comes from a TV series that premiered in the 1960s. If you didn’t watch it live, you certainly have seen it in reruns. “Star Trek” was a cultural phenomenon then and has been ever since.
NASA
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: ‘Fill my cup, Lord’

Driving over to Walker the other day, I noticed a sign that said, “Are you filled with thanks or just full?”. The quote caught my attention, as I hope it catches your attention as well. Thanksgiving is here and as is often the case, we find ourselves full of turkey without our lives being filled with thankfulness and gratitude.
RELIGION
scranton.edu

Advent 2020 Daily Devotional

The Jesuit Center invites you to enjoy daily inspiration and reflection this holiday season!. Every day, during the Advent and Lent seasons, you can enjoy a time of reflection, learning, prayer and inspiration from a collection of devotionals specially written by our Jesuits, alumni, students, staff and faculty. The holidays...
SCRANTON, PA
Kentucky New Era

Veteran writes book of devotionals inspired by faith, family

Daniel Kostrzebski had never written anything before. Now retired from the military, he had at one time been stationed at Fort Campbell with the 5th Special Forces Group, and his experiences had been written about by others. He had to be rescued in Iraq, recalled Kostrzebski, who is originally from...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Daily Devotional: The Wait For Christmas Begins

"I will live in them and walk among them, and I will be their God, and they shall be my people." — 2 Corinthians 6:16, New Revised Standard Version. As a child, the first day of December was the beginning. The beginning of my impatient countdown to the most glorious of all holidays, Christmas! No school for over a week, presents, Christmas lights and more. And all of that culminating with a trip to the east to visit my two grandmothers and the festive time with extended family there.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Devotional: Prince of Peace

The idea of peace seems to appeal to most people in theory, but not so much in practice. For example, it doesn’t take much moral excellence or imagination to desire a world of peace. It gets tricky, however, when the necessary pathway to bring such peace to our world runs straight through my sinful heart. Multiply that sobering fact by every member of the human family and all the bold predictions and clever resolutions attempting to usher in world peace quietly fade. The world is indeed desperate for peace, but its arrival will come, indeed did come, from a most unexpected source.
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Christmas commands, part 1

Most of us are probably familiar with the Christmas story, but I want to examine the story a little more closely and pull out a few key points. In Luke 1:26-38, we read about Mary being visited by an angel of the Lord and being told who her Son will be. She is confused and has questions, as any of us would, but she responds in such a beautiful way I pray we can all emulate. Mary says to the angel, “Let it be to me according to your word.” May we all respond to the commands and words of the Lord similarly!
RELIGION
byfaithonline.com

Two Cheers for Religion

Religion is one of those words that has undergone a decisive transformation in recent years. Religion used to be a generic category or even a positive synonym for the Christian faith, but now many Christians speak of religion as something harmful and destructive of true Christianity. For many evangelicals, religion is about trying to earn God’s favor. Or, more broadly, religion is about a stultifying system of rituals, dogmas, and structures.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
kduz.com

Friday Morning Devotional – Thanks For My Collection

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Senior Pastor Steve Larson of Oak Heights Covenant Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Thanks for My Collection.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Thursday Morning Devotional – Thanksgiving Takes Us All

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Senior Pastor Steve Larson of Oak Heights Covenant Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Thanksgiving Takes Us All.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
stjohnsource.com

Open forum – Virtue of the Week: Devotion

Virtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Devotion is commitment to something we care about deeply. It is a passionate focus...
SOCIETY
briarcliff.edu

Objects of Devotion Art Exhibition

View the "Objects of Devotion" Exhibition, Clausen Art Gallery, October 18 - Dec 3, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. This exhibition includes religious objects that were made for private devotion in the home made by well-known artists and anonymous crafts men and women. Fr. Brian Hughes will...
VISUAL ART
byfaithonline.com

Meeting the Cultural Moment for Gospel Mission

In August, Mission to North America (MNA) selected Irwyn Ince as the agency’s coordinator pro tempore. ByFaith recently spoke with Ince about his new role — its challenges and opportunities — and the specific things he hopes to accomplish. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Why this...
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Independent Thoughts: Devoted dogs seek new home

During the peak of the pandemic, it was easy for shelters such as Hopkinton’s Baypath Humane Society to get dogs and cats adopted. Many people were stuck at home and had more time on their hands, so they looked for companionship from pets. It’s more difficult now, which means...
HOPKINTON, MA
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy