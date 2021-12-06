Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Monday evening as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player and is widely regarded as the most prestigious individual award in college football.

A redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 280-of-395 passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions in his first season as a starter. Under his direction, the Buckeyes led the country with 45.5 points and 551.4 yards per game.

Stroud, who was recently named the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year, is also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards, which are both presented to college football’s best signal-caller, as well as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award,

Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame and Oklahoma for the most Heisman Trophy winners in college football with seven, including halfback Les Horvath in 1944, halfback Vic Janowicz in 1950, halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75, running back Eddie George in 1995 and quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. Griffin remains the only two-time winner of the award.

Prior to 1982, only the winner of the Heisman Trophy has been invited to New York. Since then, the Buckeyes have had seven finalists, including running back Keith Byars in 1984, George in 1995, offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1996, Smith in 2006, quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

Other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The winner will be announced during a ceremony in New York City at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. It will be broadcast live on ESPN.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!