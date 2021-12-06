OU football: Venables prepared, confident taking on new challenge as Sooners' head coach

OU head football coach Brent Venables speaks at his welcome ceremony Monday at the Everest Training Center. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Brent Venables has been patient.

He’s been linked to several different head-coach positions throughout his career, most notably to Auburn last year. But he continued to wait for the right opportunity to make the jump.

Last week, the opportunity came when Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castigione called him about the position at Oklahoma. and on Monday, he was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Sooners’ football program.

“I’ve had plenty of opportunities where I just bowed out on the front end or said no during the process,” Venables said. “Probably a year ago was the closest. Again, all the things that are important to me are important in every opportunity that you look at.

“... To have the opportunity to be the next football coach at Oklahoma is something you have to look at, that you can’t turn down,” Venables said during his press conference. “[I’ve] been very patient in my career. … I’m [a] very faith-driven decision maker. and again, when this call came… this one was special.”

There’s several reasons why Oklahoma means so much to Venables.

His reputation as a top-defensive coach began at Oklahoma, when he was hired by Bob Stoops in 1999 as a co-defensive coordinator. He helped lead the Sooners to the program’s seventh national championship in 2000, something the team hasn’t won since then.

He eventually became sole defensive coordinator in 2004, and the Sooners made two national championship appearances before Venables left to become Clemson’s defensive coordinator in 2012.

Venables didn’t necessarily expect to be back in Norman, but he continued to keep an eye on the program after he departed. and while he felt it was time to transition to a head coach position, it’s that familiarity and history with the program that helped bring him back.

“I don’t think I can take the OU out of [the decision to jump to head coach], I’ll be honest,” Venables said. “That’s what was in it for me. Having numerous opportunities throughout my career, listen, I’m a simple guy. I value some things that maybe other people don’t, maybe more-so. I value relationships. I value people. I value quality of life.”

OU head football coach Brent Venables claps at his welcome ceremony Monday at the Everest Training Center. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

It was that time away at Clemson that helped prepare him, too. Under Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers made the College Football Playoff in six consecutive seasons and won national titles in 2016 and 2018.

Venables credits Swinney’s leadership for preparing him to become a head coach.

“Coach Swinney is an amazing leader,” Venables said. “He’s got every quality that you would want in a human being. The best man I’ve ever been around. But he pours into his coaches as much as he pours into his players. So It’s really in every area that prepared me.

“Obviously, he equipped me and empowered me and allowed me to do things within the confines of his vision to be a leader and inspire and challenge and to grow and to compete.”

He hasn’t just learned from Swinney, though. Four of Venables’ eight national championship appearances came with Stoops at the helm. and prior to OU, he served for six seasons at Kansas State on Bill Snyder’s staff.

“I feel like I’ve had 27-plus years of interviews and preparation,” Venables said. “I’ve been exposed to three College Football Hall of Fame coaches — Coach Swinney will be next — and what they’ve been able to pour into me, I’ve always been a sponge.”

Though it took a week for Venables to be officially offered the job, Castigione said Venables was his first call in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. For Castligione, the process of looking at other candidates only cemented the decision to bring Venables back to Norman.

“I owe it to the University of Oklahoma and to him and his candidacy, to have a process,” Castligione said. “The process is all-encompassing. There are many facets of it.

“In the end, regardless of what decision we make, it fortifies, it validates, it clarifies everything about what is needed in leadership, alignment, commitment, structure, support and how we’re going to go about doing this together, because that’s what it’s all about at the University of Oklahoma.

“So the process, in this case, you really have to follow it, and it really makes the decision you make so much stronger.”

Venables didn’t expect to be back in Norman, but he’s ready to take on his first job as head coach.

And he’s ready to do it in Oklahoma.

“I’m taking it all in,” Venables said. “I’ve led my position group. I’ve lead defenses. I’ve been in front of the team plenty. It’s something that is easy for me. It’s something that I love to do. I’m just passionate about people. I am passionate about winning. I’m passionate about winning the right way, never compromising those values.

“... It’s the lives that I impact, it’s the hearts that I reach, it’s relationships that last a lifetime. There’s nothing that will trump that. And as a head coach, that’s what I want our program to be about.”