I called up my friend over the weekend and asked her what she was up to. She said nothing much and that’s when I asked her to get dressed up, we were going out to lunch! She was super excited and it was a chance for her to get out the house! I felt the same way and it was so pretty out here in Atlanta, why not! I went on to tell my friend Dr. Neva that at least once a month, we ladies should get together and celebrate our existence, life and friendships. Life is so short and I want to be in a good mood as much as possible! Both of us are single and Neva has a very busy schedule since she is a professional Psychiatrist, so she doesn’t get to hang out much.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO