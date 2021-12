The Tompkins County Health Department is recommending all vaccinated individuals 18 and over to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The boosters are authorized for anyone in that age group who received the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. The Health Department recommends the booster to “help maximize protection from COVID-19, extend the vaccine’s durability, and protect our community against the virus.”

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO