The Detroit Lions will not post the second winless season in modern franchise history. After tallying 10 losses and a tie in their first 11 games, the Lions joined the rest of the NFL in the win column on Sunday with a thrilling 29-27 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. The win marks the first for rookie head coach Dan Campbell and fends off the ignominy of becoming the first NFL franchise with two winless seasons since 1945. The 0-16 2008 Lions are one of five NFL teams to post winless records since 1960.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO