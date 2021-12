The Matrix Resurrections released its final trailer today, and it's left us asking a big question: is Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) actually The One? The original Matrix movie introduced us to the premise that Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is actually the prophesied hero known as "The One," who will liberate humanity from the artificial world of The Matrix, and turn the tide of the Machine War. However, as one character has repeatedly told us in voiceover during The Matrix Resurrections trailers: "Maybe this isn't the story we think it is." What if The Matrix was never really about Neo's destiny?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO