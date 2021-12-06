ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.87%

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Consumer Services , Utilities and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.87%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.17%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.42%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.42%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Chugai...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.25%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Metals & Mining, Resources and Telecoms Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.25%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Zip Co Ltd...
MARKETS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant, although overnight advances in oil prices began to peter out. “Markets are very sensitive to any slight new item...
STOCKS
investing.com

Paysafe Rises As CEO and Management Buy Shares

Investing.com — Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) shares are up 13% in Wednesday morning trading after the company told investors that its Chief Executive Officer Philip McHugh, and other executive directors and board members have purchased $2.8 million of stock. McHugh acquired 290,000 shares for approximately $1 million. The shares were...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#Investing Com#The Consumer Services#Utilities#Nasdaq Composite#Wba#Intel Corporation#Intc#Nike Inc Lrb#Merck Company Inc#Mrk#Nclh#Nektar Therapeutics#Nktr#Pfizer Inc Lrb Nyse#Fortinet Inc Lrb#Ftnt#Insignia Systems Inc#Isig#Taco
WGAU

Stocks turn choppy on Wall Street after a two-day rally

Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, keeping the market's gains following a two-day rally in check. Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street Wednesday following a two-day rally. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or...
STOCKS
Reuters

AstraZeneca, defensive stocks drive FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 8 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as gains in AstraZeneca and defensive stocks outweighed losses in oil majors, while investors awaited an assessment of the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
atlanticcitynews.net

Buyers swarm world's stock markets pushing shares sharply higher

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were all the rage in New York on Tuesday, pushing the broader industrial stocks higher in their wake. Across the globe, stocks roared as markets breathed relief that new Covid variant Omicron is not as severe as initially expected. "A week ago we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 0.00% to $3,523.16 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $249.92 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.62% higher to $2,963.73 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $55.60 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Paysafe Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced company leadership and directors purchased $2.8 million in common shares. Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh purchased approximately 290,000 shares of Paysafe for approximately $1 million on Dec. 3. Paysafe said that other executive officers and independent board members also purchased...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.60% higher to $164.34 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $15.58 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.40% higher to $628.08 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $72.91 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade mixed following biggest day for stocks since March

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed following another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% gain for the Nasdaq, but a small decline...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Must-Own Software Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Increasing concerns on high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have caused increased volatility in the markets in the past week. As investors seek ways to protect their portfolio from a potential correction, it is wise to bet on fundamentally-sound software stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK).Tech giants have reported impressive earnings growth in the last quarter, owing to surging demand for its products amid a continued hybrid working environment and rapid tech integration in virtually every industry. However, factors like high inflation, the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, weak job growth reports for November, and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy made the markets witness a sell-off last Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 1.9%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy