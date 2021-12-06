U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.87%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.62% higher to $2,963.73 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $55.60 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.

